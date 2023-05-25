Elliott Wave Summary: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200
US: Nasdaq is the strongest indices, however touching on 14,000 will see it stall. That said I expect to see the 14,000 breached with further upside in due course.
SP 500 Is at a crossroads, the current high can be the top. I explain the bullish and bearish case and time will tell.
EU: DAX 40 is seeing its first impulse wave down from the top and we will look to short its corrective rally in due course.
FTSE 100 Is in a bearish pattern, the next move is a counter trend rally, like the DAX, that we can also look to short.
ASX 200 Is has the same pattern as the FTSE and once again expecting a counter trend rally that we can look to short
Trading Strategies: The DAX FTSE ASX and Russell 2000, once their current impulse wave move lower is completed, we can expect the abc counter trend, which will be the short trade set up. This is develop over the next trading session or two.
Video chapters
00:00 SP 500 (SPX)
14:25 NASDAQ (NDX)
21:09 Russell 2000 (RUT)
22:50 DAX 40 (DAX)
25:12 FTSE 100 (UK100)
29:14 ASX 200 (XJO)
39:27 End
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
