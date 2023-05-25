Elliott Wave Summary: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200 US: Nasdaq is the strongest indices, however touching on 14,000 will see it stall. That said I expect to see the 14,000 breached with further upside in due course. SP 500 Is at a crossroads, the current high can be the top. I explain the bullish and bearish case and time will tell. EU: DAX 40 is seeing its first impulse wave down from the top and we will look to short its corrective rally in due course. FTSE 100 Is in a bearish pattern, the next move is a counter trend rally, like the DAX, that we can also look to short. ASX 200 Is has the same pattern as the FTSE and once again expecting a counter trend rally that we can look to short Trading Strategies: The DAX FTSE ASX and Russell 2000, once their current impulse wave move lower is completed, we can expect the abc counter trend, which will be the short trade set up. This is develop over the next trading session or two.

