S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks at a stone’s throw from the 3,000 big figure

The S&P500 is nearing the 3,000 handle.

If broken, resistances can be located at the 3,010 and 3,045 level.

The 4th of July holiday in the United States keeps the market contained.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is advancing towards the 3,000 big figure. If the market reaches that level market participants will be looking for a potential continuation up. The next resistances might be located at the 3,010 and 3,045 level.

S&P500 4-hour chart

Buyers intend to get to the 3,000 mark. If the bullish attempt fails. Support is at the 2,950 level. If broken to the downside, 2,940 can be the next level of support.

Additional key levels