S&P500 Futures pause pullback from yearly top, yields retreat as markets brace for Fed on mixed clues

- Market sentiment dwindles amid lack of major data/events, contrasting details.
- US data, slump in tech shares and firmer yields provide tailwind to riskier assets.
- PBoC’s defense of Yuan, upbeat Japan inflation fail to entertain markets amid China growth fears.
- S&P500 Futures stabilize after reversing from 16-month high, US Treasury bond yields fade late upside strength.
Most markets stabilize on early Friday, after witnessing a volatile Thursday, as traders seek fresh clues while preparing for the bumper week comprising top-tier central bank events during late July. Also challenging the momentum traders are the mixed headlines surrounding the US and China, as well as a light calendar.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures remains sidelined after reversing from the highest levels since late March 2022, marked on Wednesday, up 0.05% on a day near 4,568 at the latest. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields retreat to 3.84% and 4.82% after refreshing the weekly top with a stellar run-up the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases to around 100.75 after rising the most in a month the previous day whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone edge lower. Furthermore, prices of Gold and WTI crude oil remain firmer around $1,972 and $76.00 amid cautious optimism and the US Dollar’s retreat.
That said, Wall Street witnessed a heavy sell-off in energy and technology shares after the top-tier companies reported downbeat updates. Also, positive surprises from the US employment clues underpinned the Treasury bond yields and triggered the first negative daily close of the S&P500 in four days.
Talking about the US data, the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K for the week ended on July 14, the lowest since May, versus 237K prior and 242K market forecasts but the Continuing Jobless Claims rose to 1.754M for the said period compared to market forecasts of reprinting 1.729M figures. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey gauge improved to -13.5 for July from -13.7 prior, versus -10 expected while Existing Home Sales slumped -3.3% MoM in June compared to 0.2% prior gain.
It should be observed that US Building Permits and Housing Stars also reported downbeat figures for June whereas the Retail Sales growth eased despite posting upbeat details of Retail Sales Control Group for June. Despite the recently upbeat US employment clues, the US statistics haven’t been impressive to support the Fed in announcing more rate hikes past July in the next week, which in turn pushed back the market bears.
Elsewhere, fears of witnessing downbeat China growth weigh on the sentiment while the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to defend the world’s second-biggest economy prod the bears. On the same line, Bloomberg came out with news suggesting that Chinese policymakers are up for a step to favor the mortgage easing to spur homebuying in the major.
Also read: China’s NDRC defends automobile sector, Human Resource Ministry lauds 57% achievement of job target
Looking ahead, a light calendar can restrict the Oil price upside ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Also read: Forex Today: US Dollar accelerates boosted by US yields
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
