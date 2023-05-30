S&P500 Futures grind higher, yields slide as full markets depict cautious optimism ahead of key data, events

- Market sentiment improves on full markets’ initially positive reaction to US debt-ceiling deal.
- S&P500 Futures grind higher, yields fade upside momentum.
- Fears surrounding the agreement’s passage through Congress, hawkish Fed bets and anxiety before crucial data prod optimists.
- US CB Consumer Confidence will decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key.
Risk profile remains mildly positive during early Tuesday as a return of the full markets cheer the weekend agreement in the US to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default. Adding strength to the cautious optimism are the recently firmer US data and hopes of no recession in the world’s biggest economy, even as spending power bears the burden of higher inflation.
While portraying the mood, the S&500 Futures print mild gains around 4,220 after retreating from the yearly high the previous day. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped five basis points (bps) to 3.76% whereas the two-year counterpart reverses from the 11-week high to print the first daily loss since May 11 to around 4.58% by the press time.
Markets in the US, Germany, Switzerland and the UK were off the previous day and stopped traders from cheering the weekend news suggesting the US policymakers’ deal on the debt-ceiling extension to January 2025. The same allowed the traders to begin the ‘real’ trading week with hopes of overcoming the fears of the US failure to pay its debts.
However, some of the policymakers, mostly Republicans, are against the compromises made to their previous demands to reach the deal. The policymakers also show readiness to challenge the agreement in the House, as well as in the Senate, which in turn prods the market’s previous risk-on mood and keeps the US Dollar on the front foot. “A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress before the US runs out of money next week,” said Reuters.
On a different page, fresh fears of the Eurozone recession, emanating from a downward revision to Germany’s first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, join the US-China woes to also challenge the sentiment. Late on Monday, China turned down the US request for a meeting of the Defense Chiefs in Singapore, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Looking ahead, sentiment numbers from Eurozone and the US will decorate the calendar and should be watched closely amid recently increasing hawkish Fed bets. Additionally important will be the full market’s reaction to the latest developments about the US default. Above all, Wednesday’s US House voting on the debt-ceiling agreement and the Senate’s approval for the same before June 05, as well as Friday’s US jobs report, gains major attention.
Also read: Forex Today: With US debt ceiling deal reached, focus turns to economic data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.