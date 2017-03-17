S&P lifts Russian sovereign outlook to positive from stable - RTRS

S&P lifts Russian sovereign outlook to positive from stable - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
Standard and Poor's, which currently rates Russia BB+, said on Friday it has raised Russia's sovereign outlook to positive from stable, expecting growth to improve as the country emerges from a two-year recession, as reported by Reuters News.
More headlines
- We expect GDP growth in Russia will pick up, averaging about 1.7 percent in 2017-2020
- We see a lower risk of large capital outflows, therefore moderating external pressures
- We might raise Russia's ratings if the economy continued to adapt to the relatively low oil prices
Following the announcement, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in a statement: "A precondition for the rating to be raised to investment grade this year is the finalization of a plan of structural changes and the start of its implementation.".