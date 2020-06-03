S&P: India’s fiscal stimulus package real impact at 1% of GDP

S&P Global Ratings’ Asia-Pacific Chief Economist said on Wednesday, the real impact of India's fiscal stimulus package is at 1% of GDP.

Additional comments

“India faces a 10% permanent hit to its level of GDP.”

“India having a hard time containing the virus, long lockdowns have hurt.”

“India has limited space to address economic problems.”

Market reaction

USD/INR looks to extend the bounce from five-week lows of 74.97 on Wednesday, now adding 0.24% to 75.28.