S&P Index edges lower as investors brace for Jackson Hole

- The S&P 500 retreated below 4,400 after two consecutive days of gains.
- Ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday, hawkish words from Thomas Barkin boosted tightening expectations on the Fed.
- Eyes on S&P Global PMI data on Wednesday.
In Tuesday's session, the market sentiment remains mixed as investors await fresh catalysts to define their short-term trajectory.
On the downside, the US Treasury yield recovered during the mid-American session following Thomas Barkin's hawkish remarks, where he pointed out that if inflationary pressures don’t show evidence of giving in, more tightening would be necessary. In the meantime, the 2-year yield recovered back above 5% to its highest level since early July making the American stock market lose interest.
For the rest of the week, investors will closely watch US S&P Global Manufacturing and Service PMI figures from August, which will be released on Wednesday. It's worth noticing that a strong economy tends to favour the stock market. Still, due to the Federal Reserve (Fed) stance, evidence of a hot economy may make investors discount a more aggressively Fed, and in that case, it would apply pressure on the S&P.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets still expect a pause in September, followed by a 25 basis point (bps) hike in the November meeting. However, those odds may change following Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where investors will look for clues regarding forward guidance.
SPX Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for SPX remains bearish for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains deep in negative territory while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints higher red bars. Additionally, the index is below its 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day averages, suggesting that on the bigger picture, the bulls still have the upperhand over the bears.
Supports: 4,370, 4,350, 4,300 (100-day SMA).
Resistances: 4,400, 4,420, 4,450.
SPX Daily Chart
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4382.08
|Today Daily Change
|-15.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|4398.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4489.27
|Daily SMA50
|4458.13
|Daily SMA100
|4307.88
|Daily SMA200
|4143.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4405.62
|Previous Daily Low
|4358.81
|Previous Weekly High
|4498.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4337.34
|Previous Monthly High
|4607.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|4375.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4387.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4376.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4369.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4340.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4322.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4416.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4434.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4462.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since mid-June below 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD reversed after reaching six-day highs above 1.0930 and declined to test July lows. The pair continues to face downward pressure, with the 1.0830 support area in focus, due to the strength of the US Dollar, cautious market sentiment, and higher US yields. The upcoming release of global PMI data will be a key highlight on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD continues to pull back, being rejected from the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The pair reached a peak at 1.2800 but then declined towards 1.2700. This decline can be attributed to a stronger US Dollar and a cautious market mood. EUR/GBP fell to test year-to-day lows near 0.8500.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction Premium
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.