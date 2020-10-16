S&P 500 top movers: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc shares down 9% on dismal Q3 figures

- S&P 500 Index clings to modest daily gains on Friday.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT: NASDAQ) shares fall sharply on disappointing Q3 profits.
- General Electric Co (GE: NYSE) shares are up more than 5%.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened modestly higher on the back of strong Retail Sales data from the US on Friday and remains on track to close the day in the positive territory. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.52% on the day at 3,502.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT: NASDAQ) reported $1.18 earnings per share for the third quarter, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.28. The disappointing EPS reading caused the company's shares to fall sharply. As of writing, JBHT was down 9.1% on the day at $128.81.
Similarly, Schlumberger NV (SLB: NYSE) announced a third straight quarterly loss on Friday and SLB was last down 8.2% on the day at $15.10.
On the other hand, General Electric Co (GE: NYSE), Westrock Co (WRK: NYSE), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH: NYSE) shares are the top-three percentage gainers of the day, up 5.75%, 4.7% and 3.73%, respectively.
