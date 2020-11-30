S&P 500 top movers: IHS Markit Ltd shares jump to record high on S&P Global acquisition

- S&P 500 remains on track to close the day in the red.
- IHS Markit Ltd shares are up more than 7% on Monday.
- S&P Global agrees to buy IHS Markit Ltd for $44 billion.
Major equity indexes in the US remain on track to close the last day of the month in the negative territory. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.65% on a daily basis at 3,614.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, S&P Global Inc has announced that is has agreed to buy IHS Markit Ltd in an all-stock deal that is worth $44 billion. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2021 if approved by antitrust regulators.
Following this development, IHS Markit Ltd (INFO: NYSE) shares surged to an all-time high of $101.45 before retreating modestly. As of writing, INFO was trading at $99.27, gaining more than 7% on a daily basis as the top-performer on Monday.
Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) and Xilinx Inc (XLNX: NASDAQ) stocks are both up more than 5% on the day as the other noticeable gainers.
On the other hand, falling crude oil prices seem to be weighing on energy stocks. EOG Resources Inc (EOG: NYSE), Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD: NYSE), ConocoPhillips (COP: NYSE) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM: NYSE) shares are down between 4% and 5.65%.
