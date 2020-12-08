S&P 500 top movers: Equifax Inc shares climb to all-time high above $190

S&P 500 Index touched new record high above 3,700.

Equifax Inc (EFX: NYSE) shares register impressive gains on upbeat outlook.

Autozone Inc (AZO: NYSE) stock falls sharply on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day modestly lower but gained traction in the second half of the session and touched a new record high of 3,704. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.3% on the day at 3,703.

S&P 500 top movers

Equifax Inc (EFX:NYSE) reported on Tuesday that it sees a 19% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, compared to 8% in October forecast. At least five brokerage firms have raised their price targets and EFX surged to a fresh all-time high of $190.16 earlier in the session. As of writing, EFX was up 7.7% at $184 as the biggest daily percentage gainer on Tuesday.

Among the other top performers, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE), ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) and Marathon Oil Corp (MRO: NYSE) shares gain more than 4%.

On the other hand, Autozone Inc (AZO: NYSE) reported its biggest gross margin decline of 62 points since 2013 and came under strong selling pressure. At the moment, AZO is down 5.15% on the day at $1,098.