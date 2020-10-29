S&P 500 top movers: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE stock) jumps more than 13% on upbeat earnings

S&P 500 Index staged a decisive rebound following an early slump.

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE: NYSE) shares post strong gains on Thursday.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened in the positive territory but came under modest bearish pressure in the early trade. After dropping to its lowest level in more than a month at 3,259, however, the SPX staged a decisive rebound and was last seen gaining 1.48% on the day at 3,320.

S&P 500 top movers

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE: NYSE) reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 73 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September on Thursday and beat analysts' estimate of 42 cents per share. Additionally, the company reported that revenue fell by 4.7% to $5.65 billion, which also surpassed the market expectation of $5.30 billion. Boosted by this development, CBRE is up 13.9% on the day at $50.03 as the top daily percentage gainer on Thursday.

Among the other top performers of the day, Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM: NYSE), Twitter Inc (TWTR: NYSE) and Tapestry Inc (TPR: NYSE) shares are up 8%, 8.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, ABIOMED Inc (ABMD: NASDAQ) shares are down 8.t3% on the day at $258 following the earnings summary. eBay Inc (EBAY: NASDAQ) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS: NYSE) 5.6% and 4.7% are the other biggest losers of the day.