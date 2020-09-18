S&P 500 top movers: Aptiv PLC (APTV: NYSE) up more than 5% on price target hike

- S&P 500 looks to close third straight week in the red.
- Aptiv PLC (APTV: NYSE) shares jump after Morgan Stanley hikes price target.
- Major cruise liners' shares suffer heavy losses on Friday.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the last day of the week modestly lower and continued to push lower. At the moment, the SPX is down 1.12% on the day at 3,319 and remains on track to close the third straight week in the negative territory.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, Morgan Stanley announced that it raised its price target for the shares of the auto parts maker Aptiv PLC's (APTV: NYSE) to $150 from $63. Boosted by this development, APTV is up 5.05% on the day at $87.47 as the top daily percentage gainer.
Among the other winners, Marathon Oil Corp (MRO: NYSE), AES Corp (AES: NYSE) and Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT: NYSE) shares are up between 2.9% and 2.7%.
On the other hand, major cruise liners' shares suffer heavy losses on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE), Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) shares are down 6.1%, 5.75% and 5.05%, respectively.
