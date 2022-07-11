- The three major US equity indices plunge between 0.29% and almost 2%.
- Risk-aversion dominates Monday’s trading session, on China’s covid-19 fears and high inflation reducing corporate profits as the earnings session looms.
- Fed’s George worried that faster rates would be harmful to the economy.
- Fed’s Bullard commented that the US economy is solid and can withstand higher rates.
US stocks snapped five days of consecutive gains, trading lower on Monday, courtesy of risk aversion and fears that earnings would miss expectations due to the deteriorating economic outlook, spurring an appetite for safe-haven assets
At the time of writing, the S&P 500 sits at 3863.20, falling 0.93%, while the heavy-tech Nasdaq tumbles by 1.86% at 11,420.73. In the meantime, the Dow Jones Industrial slumps 0.29%, sitting at 31,246.41
Sector-wise, the leading sectors are Utilities, up by 0.37%, followed by Real Estate and Health, each recording gains of 0.20 % and 0.02%, respectively. As the appetite for riskier assets diminished, the biggest losers were Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and Technology, plummeting 2.59%, 2.31%, and 0.96% each.
Stocks fell due to renewed worries about China’s Covid-19 resurgence and tumbling commodity prices. Corporate America will begin earnings season late in the week, which could signal a high inflation impact on businesses. The US economic calendar will reveal inflation among consumers and producers, US Retail Sales, and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer sentiment.
In the meantime, Fed speakers crossed newswires, led by Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who said that “moving interest rates too fast raises the prospect of oversteering.” George said she agreed that hiking rates faster to dampen inflation, though she expressed concerns that it could harm the economy. Later, the St. Lous Fed President James Bullard reiterated that the US economy is solid and can handle higher rates while backing a 75 bps rate hike for the July meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a measurement of the greenback’s value against some currencies, rallies 1.04% to 108.003, while the 10-year US Treasury yield losses some ground dropping nine basis points, yielding 2.993%.
The US crude oil benchmark in the commodities complex, WTI drops 0.70%, exchanging hands at $104.05 BPD. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold (XAU/USD) drop 0.47%, trading at $1734.20 a troy ounce.
SP 500 Chart
Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3857.82
|Today Daily Change
|-39.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|3897.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3799.28
|Daily SMA50
|3953.71
|Daily SMA100
|4166.87
|Daily SMA200
|4375.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3916.82
|Previous Daily Low
|3864.11
|Previous Weekly High
|3916.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|3740.06
|Previous Monthly High
|4181.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|3636.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3896.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3884.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3868.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3839.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3815.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3921.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3945.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3973.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades near 1.1900
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades near 1.1900 in the American session, losing more than 1% on the day. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid growing recession fears helps the greenback outperform its rivals at the start of the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!