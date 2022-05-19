- The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq recorded losses amidst a risk-aversion environment.
- Nothing would stop the Fed from hiking as Kansas City Fed’s George said that the rough markets wouldn’t alter the rate hike plan.
- The US Dollar Index is falling more than 1.50%, dragged down by falling US Treasury yields; gold rallied.
US equities recovered some ground during the day but remain set to finish with losses, despite investors’ efforts of a last-hour rally. At the time of writing, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial, and the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite record losses between 0.13% and 0.70% and sits at 3,904.92, 11,398.96 and 31,268.98, respectively.
Sentiment remains dismal, emphasized by the stagflation scenario surrounding the global economy. China’s coronavirus crisis continues as local outbreaks increase concerns of additional lockdowns. Also, high inflationary pressures have taken their toll on big US retailers, such as Walmart and Target, which expressed that their margins shrank due to elevated prices.
Fed officials have crossed the wires in the last couple of days, and most of them have expressed that inflation is “too high” and reiterated the posture of increasing the Federal Fund Rates (FFR) by 50-bps at the June meeting. The Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that a “rough week in the equity markets” would not change her view of hiking rates, while Philadelphia’s Fed Patrick Harker added that the US economy might have a few quarters of negative growth, but that is not what he is foreseeing.
In the meantime, the greenback is further weakening in the week, more than 1.50%. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value, sits at 102.751, losing 1.11% on Thursday. The US 10-year Treasury yield extended its losses in the day, four basis points down from the open and is currently at 2.850%.
Sector-wise, the gainers are Materials, Consumer Discretionary, and Energy, up 1.23%, 0.84%, and 0.69%, respectively. The worst performers are Consumer Staples, Financials, and Technology, falling 1.74%, 0.54%, and 0.50% each.
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, is gaining 2.70%, trading at $112.00 a barrel, while precious metals like Gold (XAU/USD) is rallying 1.35%, exchanging hands at $1840.88 a troy ounce, helped by a softer US dollar.
S&P 500 Daily chart
Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3904.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|3926.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4126.55
|Daily SMA50
|4318.61
|Daily SMA100
|4401.43
|Daily SMA200
|4475.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4084.21
|Previous Daily Low
|3911.75
|Previous Weekly High
|4095.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|3858.25
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|4122.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3977.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4018.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3863.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3801.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3691.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4036.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4146.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4208.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
