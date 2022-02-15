S&P 500 rebounds above 4450, up around 1.5% as Russia/Ukraine tensions ease, investors breath sigh of relief

- US equities are up sharply on Tuesday as investors breathe a sigh of relief amid apparently easing geopolitical tensions.
- News of Russian troop withdrawals from Ukraine’s border helped distract equities from ugly PPI and NY Fed survey data.
- The S&P 500 was up about 1.5%, the Nasdaq 100 up nearly 2.0% and the Dow about 1.3%.
The S&P 500 opened Tuesday trade sharply higher and currently trades to the north of the 4450 level, up about 1.5% on the day. Russia has confirmed it is moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, easing concerns about imminent military action, hence the rebound in not just US but global equities. But as NATO and Western leaders caution that Russia remains in a position where it could swiftly take military action against Ukraine and as Russia looks on the verge of recognising the independence of breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine, tensions remain high.
Recognition of the independence of these regions, coupled with Russia’s talking up of how Ukraine is committing a “genocide” against Russian speakers in its East could form the pretext for a reignition of open hostilities, investors continue to fear. While there remains a huge amount of uncertainty as to how the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe will unfold, one thing is for sure; for the time being, headlines pertaining to Russia/Ukraine will remain a key driver of equity market sentiment.
The seeming de-escalation of imminent war risk amid Russian troop withdrawal helped distract/shield US equities from some pretty ugly US economic data out prior to Tuesday’s open. The latest Producer Price Inflation report came in significantly hotter than expected, with both the MoM and YoY metrics coming in well above expectations for both the headline and core. With the Fed split over whether to go big with a 50bps rate hike in March, such data will strengthen the argument of the hawkish camp. NY Fed Manufacturing survey data for February also didn’t make for pretty reading, coming in significantly weaker than expected.
The data, despite putting upwards pressure on US bond yields, was not enough to dampen appetite for growth and big tech stocks, gains in which have helped propel the Nasdaq 100 index to a near 2.0% on-the-day gain. The tech-heavy index now trades back to the north of the 14.5K level, while the Dow has been able to recover back to 35K, up about 1.3% on the day. The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index, often referred to as the VIX, was down about 2.5 points to back below 26.00, a now more than 6.0 point drop from Monday’s highs above 32.0.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4463.75
|Today Daily Change
|65.44
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|4398.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4467.82
|Daily SMA50
|4608.74
|Daily SMA100
|4580.45
|Daily SMA200
|4463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4432.32
|Previous Daily Low
|4360.38
|Previous Weekly High
|4588.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|4399.23
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4387.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4404.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4361.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4325.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4289.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4433.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4468.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4505.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Bitcoin bulls attempt breakout to see BTC at $50,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.