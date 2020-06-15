S&P 500: Pullback to consolidative zone leaves room for a leg higher – Charles Schwab

The S&P 500 saw a pullback at the end of the last week as Randy Frederick from Charles Schwab had warned. Nonetheless, the retracement has brought the S&P 500 Index to a consolidation area which should allow for a wave higher.

Key quotes

“I had been fairly comfortable with the S&P 500 rebound off the 3/23 lows, especially during the 6-week long consolidation period from early-April through late-May. While I had hoped that consolidation would continue for longer, when it broke out again in late-May, I began to get concerned that it could be setting the stage for a 5%-10% pullback. Unfortunately, that concern became a reality this week; that’s the bad news.”

“The good news is that the pullback was enough to bring the S&P 500 back down to the consolidation zone again, which leaves room for the next wave higher. Hopefully, it will go a little slower this time.”

“For now, technical traders should look for downside support at the 200-day SMA (3,013), the 100-day SMA (2,945) and the 50-day SMA (2,903).”