S&P 500 probing weekly lows around 4500 level, as investors grapple with hawkish Fed/Omicron concerns

- Despite at one point trading above 4600, the S&P 500 has slipped lower to probe the 4500 level.
- A break below this could trigger a move as low as 4300.
It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the US equity market rollercoaster ride that has been running since news of Omicron first broke last Friday continued through to NFP day (this Friday). The S&P 500 currently trades roughly 1.7% lower on the day and has dropped all the way back to just above 4500, despite at one point trading above 4600 earlier in the session. Thursday’s gains have thus been all but relinquished and the index is now trading within a whisker of the week low at 4504.70 and on course to close the week down roughly 1.9%. A break below 4500 could see a fast move down to the next area of resistance around 4300 (the September lows) over the course of next week.
Conditions have been choppy all week, with the index moving at least 1.0% in either direction every single day. In fact, (at this rate) the smallest intra-day move is set to be Wednesday’s 1.2% drop. The pick-up in volatility comes as market participants struggle to assess the outlook for the US and global economy as the Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads and as the Fed signals it is intent on pressing ahead with withdrawing monetary stimulus.
The US macro data this week has been very strong. Both ISM surveys pointed at strong expansion of manufacturing and service sector activity in November and, aside from the headline NFP number in Friday’s official labour market report, all other indicators point to a tight, strong labour market. Further evidence of underlying economic strength underpins the Fed’s hawkish shift this week. Recall that Chair Jerome Powell, after sounding very bullish on the economy but worries about inflation, said earlier in the week it would be appropriate to discuss accelerating the QE taper at this month’s FOMC meeting. St Louis Fed President, who is a 2022 policy voter, went further on Friday and was banging the drum about rate hikes as soon as Q1.
Up until Omicron came on the scene, equities were not bothered by increasingly hawkish Fed vibes. But Fed members did not use the new variant as an excuse to dial back on hawkishness as many had been hoping they would and at this point do not seem to deem it a significant economic threat. Equity investors, judging by the price action, disagree. They are, at least, assigning an elevated probability that the new variant does damage the growth outlook.
It looks as though Omicron is going to be super transmissible and is going to easily infect the vaccinate/naturally immune, so the equity market's best hope at this point is that the symptoms associated with infection are mild. If they are as bad as, say, delta, then lockdowns seem likely to “flatten the curve” of hospitalisations. If the symptoms are significantly milder, then stocks could come roaring back – a mild variant would be allowed to spread by health authorities as a means of achieving herd immunity and protecting against nastier Covid-19 variants. In this case, lockdowns would be off the table.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4508.12
|Today Daily Change
|-68.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.49
|Today daily open
|4576.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4659.33
|Daily SMA50
|4547.57
|Daily SMA100
|4494.74
|Daily SMA200
|4312.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4593.4
|Previous Daily Low
|4505.82
|Previous Weekly High
|4741.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|4583.45
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4559.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4539.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4523.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4470.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4436.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4611.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4646.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4698.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?