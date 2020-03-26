S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks trades in 7-day’s highs, strong resistance ahead

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is bouncing off 37-month lows and is nearing the 2600 mark.
  • Strong resistance is expected in the 2600/2700 zone. 

 

S&P 500 four-hour chart

 
The S&P 500 is pulling back up after suffering one of the sharpest decline in history. While the market is correcting and some investors call for a v-shaped recovery, the S&P 500 will need to clear the 2600/2700 resistance to create a more reliable bottom. In the meanwhile, the market is likely to remain vulnerable below the above-mentioned price area. Support is seen near the 2500, 2400 and 2300 levels on the way down.
   

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2564.25
Today Daily Change 74.25
Today Daily Change % 2.98
Today daily open 2490
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2685.89
Daily SMA50 3060.16
Daily SMA100 3116.43
Daily SMA200 3040.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2572.75
Previous Daily Low 2399.5
Previous Weekly High 2568
Previous Weekly Low 2273.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2506.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2465.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 2402.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 2314.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2228.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2575.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 2660.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2748.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data

US unemployment claims soared to 3.28million in the week ended March 20, distorted by the coronavirus crisis. BOE held fire this time. Dollar’s weakness behind the advance.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD resumes advance, nears 1.1000

EUR/USD resumes advance, nears 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair has recovered its bullish poise, hovering around 1.0970 early US session. Wall Street in better shape than its overseas rivals.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

Read more

Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region

Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region

Gold reversed an early dip to sub-$1600 levels and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1629-30 region during the early North-American session.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures