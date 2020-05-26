S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks break to fresh 2.5-month highs above the 3000 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery sees the market trade in fresh 2.5-month highs. 
  • The S&P 500 breaks above the 3000 critical resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Following the February-March crash, the S&P 500 is recovering most of its losses. The index is trading in fresh 2.5-month highs above the main SMA on the daily chart. As buyers broke the critical 3000 mark, a run to the 3075/3100 price zone in the medium-term cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, support can emerge the 2960 and 2900 levels initially.
  
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3023
Today Daily Change 31.50
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 2991.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2900.08
Daily SMA50 2744.26
Daily SMA100 2963.84
Daily SMA200 3007.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2993.5
Previous Daily Low 2959
Previous Weekly High 2982.5
Previous Weekly Low 2874.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2980.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2972.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 2969.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2946.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2934.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 3003.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3015.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 3038.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood

GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February

Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February

Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.

Read more

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.

Read more

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures