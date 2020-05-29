S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks advance taking a breather above 3000 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery is taking a breather above the 3000 mark.
  • Support can emerge near the 3000 and 2960 levels. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the crash seen in February-March, the S&P 500 is rebounding up sharply while regaining most of the lost ground. The market is hovering in 2.5-month highs above its main SMA on the daily chart. The index broke beyond the 3000 key resistance which is seen as a bullish sign. As buyers stay firmly in control, the index is eyeing the 3075/3100 price area and the 3180 level in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can emerge the 3000, 2960 and 2900 levels initially.
 
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3019.25
Today Daily Change -22.00
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 3041.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2917.66
Daily SMA50 2780.98
Daily SMA100 2956.99
Daily SMA200 3008.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3069.5
Previous Daily Low 3023.75
Previous Weekly High 2982.5
Previous Weekly Low 2874.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3041.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3052.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 3020.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2999.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2974.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 3065.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3090.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 3111.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump

EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump

EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns

GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market

Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market

Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.

Read more

Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes

Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes

The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected. 

Read more

WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand

WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand

The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures