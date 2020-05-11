S&P 500: Next 3 months will bring a near 20% decline to 2,400 – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs recently came out with its analysis on the leading US equity benchmark, S&P 500. While the bank anticipates the equity gauge to rise further towards 3,000 by the year-end, it also expects a near 20% declines to around 2,400 in the three-months to come.
Some of the risks cited in the report are:
- Infection rates could increase outside worst-hit NY as states reopen their economies.
- A drawn-out economic rebound.
- Major US banks losing profits for loan-loss reserves … the labor market is now being hit harder and thus additional reserve will be required … more companies will cancel stock-buybacks (these have been a major source of demand pushing the stock market higher over the past 10 years).
- Companies cutting dividend payments and also CAPEX spending (which will slow corporate growth ahead).
- November presidential election policies (especially on corporate tax - Dems could reverse Trump's corporate profit-friendly tax moves).
- US-China tensions being stoked further as Trump turns more aggressive in his China approach.
It’s worth mentioning that the S&P 500 managed a gain of less than a point to end Monday’s trading session near 2,930.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.