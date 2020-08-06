S&P 500 Index trades with modest losses, Florida reports 7,650 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 7,650 to a total of 510,389, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 120 to 7,871 and the hospitalizations fell by 225 to 7,374.

Market reaction

Investors remain cautious while waiting for US lawmakers to conclude the negotiations on the next coronavirus relief bill. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.12% on the day at 3,324.