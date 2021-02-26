S&P 500 Index to test important supports at 3792/74 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has seen an aggressive rejection of resistance at 3930/34 on increased volume as rising bond yields and then the poor Treasury auction last night took their toll. This raises the prospect of a lengthier consolidation and a test of more important supports at 3792/74 – the early February price gap and rising 63-day average, in the view of the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key quotes
“We look for a break below 3806 for a test of a cluster of what we see as more important supports at 3792/74 – the early February price gap and rising 63-day average. Our bias remains for this to remain a floor to define the lower end of a sideways range, ahead of the broader uptrend eventually resuming.”
“A close below 3774 would be seen as technically important, raising the prospect of a more protracted and deeper corrective phase with support seen next at 3728/26 and then more importantly at the 3694 late January low.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at 3845, then 3872/86, back above which is needed to ease the immediate downside bias, for strength back to 3929/34.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
