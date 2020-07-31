S&P 500 Index down 0.2% near 3,240, Florida reports record daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

Florida's Department of Health announced on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 9,007 to a total of 470,386, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 257, highest daily increase since the pandemic started, to 6,966 and the hospitalizations decreased by 168 to 8,260.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) edged lower after this report and was last seen losing 0.2% on a daily basis at 3,240.