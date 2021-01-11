S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak amid covid fears, Sino-American tussle

- S&P 500 Futures step back from record top amid US political plays to impeach Trump.
- Covid variant spreads, US plans further sanctions on China, eyes favoring Taiwan.
- A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
S&P 500 Futures drop back below 3,800, currently down 0.65% intraday to 3,796, during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer steps back from the record high, flashed on Friday, of 3,824.50, while declining for the first time since last Monday.
Although odds of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus keeps favoring the market sentiment, recently spreading virus variants from the UK and South Africa challenge the risk-takers off-late. That said, Japan is said to have found four cases of covid strains while the UK and the US infection numbers hover around the record-high levels.
Elsewhere, the US eyes more punitive measures on China as a part of its crackdown on issues relating to Hong Kong and Uyghur Muslims. The latest drive to out Chinese shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) seemed to have pushed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut some products from Asia.
It should be noted that the Sino-American tension is less likely to be overcome any time soon even as US President Donald Trump is about to be impeached by policymakers. The reason could be traced to America’s latest push to connect with Taiwan while also favoring Hong Kong.
Even so, the risk-off mood has comparatively less strength than the increasing optimism towards the aid package as Democratic policymakers are near to take over the White House and President-elect Joe Biden has shown readiness to inflate fiscal stimulus.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events will keep markets to watch over virus headlines, US-China news and American politics for fresh clues.
Also read: AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China inflation data, prints three-day downtrend towards 0.7700
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China inflation data, prints three-day downtrend towards 0.7700
AUD/USD stays depressed around the intraday low even as China prints welcome inflation figures for December. China’s CPI grew 0.2% YoY, PPI recovered to -0.4% on yearly format. Risks dwindle mid virus woes, Sino-American tension and US stimulus hopes.
Gold hits over one-month low of $1,817
Gold is on the offer, with the dollar charting an oversold bounce alongside an uptick in Treasury yields. Gold drops 1% to hit the lowest since early December. The US dollar extends last week's bounce, pushing gold lower.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3535 support confluence
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3560, after declining for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable remains inside a short-term falling triangle, a bullish chart pattern, while eyeing to re-test the formation’s support line and 100-bar SMA.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Eurozone inflation continues
The year 2020 is finally over, but the economic impact of Covid-19 is far from over. With many of the major economies in lockdown, the road to recovery promises to be long and bumpy. The US dollar is showing signs of stabilizing.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.