S&P 500 Futures regain 3,700 amid fresh vaccine hopes

- S&P 500 Futures consolidate the previous day’s loses.
- US FDA unveils news of 95% effectiveness of two new covid vaccines.
- Fears of covid strain, fresh lockdown announcements previously weighed on risks.
- Increasing odds for Democratic party’s victory in the Georgia runoff favor the risks as well.
S&P 500 Futures licks the previous day’s wounds to regain 3,700, currently up 0.30% near 3,702, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The risk barometer marked the heaviest losses in almost two months the previous day as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) variants triggered lockdowns in multiple countries. However, the recent news of vaccines from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joins the hope of stimulus to portray the shift in mood.
The FDA conveys 95% effectiveness of two leading covid-19 vaccines, namely Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, in preventing covid-19 infection in adults." The news gains a good response from optimists waiting for a cure to the pandemic that recently marked stronger and more reliant strains.
Also favoring the recovery mood could be the recent chatters that Democrats may have an upper hand in Georgia’s election runoff. Goldman Sachs said, “There are encouraging signs for Democrats in the Senate runoff. Prediction markets appear to take the same view and imply nearly even odds that Democrats win both seats, up from around 20% shortly after the November election.”
Read: Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Even so, fears of a wider outbreak of the virus strain, the one with clues from South Africa, keeps the risk-on mood challenged amid a light calendar.
That said, stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed while the US 10-year Treasury yields print mild gains around 0.92% by press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts remain as the key driver, with virus update and US election news being even more important, ahead of the North American session. During the US trading, ISM Manufacturing PMI will also be important to watch.
Read: US Manufacturing PMI December Preview: COVID is the present but recovery is the future
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election
AUD/USD is battling 0.7700 amid broad US dollar weakness on the return of risk appetite in Asia. Positive coronavirus vaccine results, expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus boost the risk sentiment.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown
GBP/USD bounces off 50-bar SMA towards regaining 1.3600. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs of $1946 seen early today. The bullish breakout confirmed on Monday remains valid. Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.