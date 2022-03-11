S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, US T-bond yields drop as traders seek clear view on Ukraine

- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid indecision over Russian military presence in Kyiv.
- S&P 500 Futures fail to track Wall Street’s losses, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day uptrend.
- Inflation fears keep grinding traders, US data will offer additional signals after CPI’s run-up to refresh 40-year high.
Mixed signals over Russian military presence and its invasion of Ukraine allowed the risk appetite to improve during early Friday in Asia. Also helping the market sentiment could be a lack of major data/events.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures rise six points, or 0.15% intraday, to 4,263 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.4 basis points (bps) to 1.985% by the press time. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 returned to the losses with a 1.70% daily fall at the latest, after rising the most since June 2020 the previous day.
Reports of a Russian military attack on Kharkiv institute that contains an experimental nuclear reactor initially challenged the market’s mood before the news of no negatives tamed fears. In the same way, chatters swirled that Moscow’s forces are gradually dispersing and may be retreating also favored the optimists before the US Satellite company Maxar’s update suggesting more troops being redeployed.
Elsewhere, inflation fears also weigh on the market sentiment but hopes that the Fed will overcome the crisis, backed by global oil producers’ readiness to battle the supply crunch, seemed to have underpinned the recently positive mood. It’s worth noting that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to the fresh 40-year high while matching the 7.9% YoY forecast for February the previous day.
Amid these plays, WTI regains upside momentum but the gold and the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain pressured by the press time.
Moving on, geopolitical headlines will be important to watch for clear directions as the United Nations (UN) is up for a Security Council on request from Russia. Also watchful is the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March, expected 61.3 versus 62.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7300 on sour sentiment due to China, Ukraine
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend and five-week rally. RBA’s Lowe signalled rate lift during late 2022 but managed to avoid being hawkish. Jump in China’s daily covid infections, fears over escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis weigh on the market’s mood.
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as softer yields probe USD bulls amid indecision over Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 1.1020, up 0.35% on a day, as the US dollar pares heavy gains during Friday’s lackluster Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair is ready for the first positive weekly closing in the last five.
Gold holds near $2,000 as markets digest alarming risks
The gold price is firm in Asia and balancing around the $2,000/oz mark following another turbulent day of trade in financial markets. US stocks finished the day lower on Thursday, led by a drop in technology shares.
AVAX price increasingly hopeless, may retest $57
AVAX price shows a similar bearish structure across the entire altcoin market. The weak technical levels on the candlestick chart are exacerbated by weak economic data, inflation fears, and Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.
Amazon shares near $3,000 after 20-for-1 split announced
Amazon stock has risen 5% at the start of Thursday's session to $2,925. This is, of course, in relation to ecommerce mega cap's decision to offer a 1-for-20 share split that will be more affordable to the retail crowd. The price rise is somewhat down from the premarket and afterhours market on Wednesday night, which saw the share price rise between 6% to 10%.