- S&P 500 Futures refresh intraday low while defying the previous day’s corrective pullback.
- Brokers’ restrictions, US House Financial Services Committee hearing highlight Gamestop sage.
- Novavax conveyed upbeat results of phase 3 trials, China warns Vietnam of a war.
S&P 500 Futures declines to 3,755, down 0.65% intraday, during early Friday. The risk barometer recently extended its early Asian pullback after China warned Vietnam. Updates over the recent trading restrictions for retail as well as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news and developments concerning US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus also direct the market mood off-late.
China’s warning to Taiwan is likely to reach the US if the matter escalates and hence traders are eyeing the fresh Sino-American tussle. “Taiwan, claimed by China as its territory, reported multiple Chinese fighter jets and bombers entering its southwestern air defense identification zone last weekend, prompting Washington to urge Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan,” said Reuters. On the contrary, the Financial Times (FT) said earlier in the week that the US Treasury is planning to delay the ban on American investments for Chinese firms with alleged military ties.
It should be noted that the latest update from Robinhood, the private trading platform gaining major attention in the Gamestop saga, suggests that the firm is in constant communication with the regulators, per Bloomberg. It was also revealed that the platform is experiencing issues while trading cryptocurrencies.
Read: Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
Elsewhere, Novavax conveyed an 89.3% efficacy rate for its covid vaccine during phase 3 trials. The update also unveiled the capacity to tame virus variants from the UK but not the one from South Africa.
On a different platform, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s favor for weak US Dollar and the current COVID-19 woes might end up recalling the currency war, signaled by Bloomberg. The analytics also exert downside pressure on the risks following the latest communication of economic pessimism by the US Federal Reserve and Q4 GDP.
Not only S&P 500 Futures but the US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia-Pacific also suggest mild risk-off amid a quiet session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar
AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.