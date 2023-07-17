Share:

S&P 500 closed up 2.42% last week to just above 4,500.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley report earnings on Tuesday.

Wednesday sees Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Netflix reporting.

Thursday has Taiwan Semiconductor, Johnson & Johnson releasing quarterly earnings.

US Retail Sales for June will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The S&P 500 index returned its fifth-best performance of the year last week, adding 2.42%. If the current up-down, up-down pattern continues, this week will witness a pullback. That does seem somewhat unlikely, however, with so many popular companies reporting earnings this week.

Last week saw the large commercial banks kick off earnings season with roundly positive results. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both produced solid beats. This week sees the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and American Express (AXP) give more color to the financial sphere.

Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) both report on Wednesday, making that session the pinnacle for tech volatility. But first, the US Census Bureau will release US Retail Sales for June on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of writing in Monday’s premarket, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, while NASDAQ 100 futures are flat. Lower-than-expected Chinese GDP data appears to be the culprit for the melancholy.

S&P 500 News: Big earnings results on tap from TSLA, NFLX

Tesla reports second-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday. Wall Street’s consensus is $0.82 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $24.76 billion in revenue. More than 90% of analysts have shaved their EPS forecasts for Tesla over the past three months since the electric vehicle leader has cut prices drastically in order to boost deliveries.

That part of CEO Elon Musk’s strategy has worked based on the Q2 delivery data released early in July. Tesla delivered an impressive 466,140 EVs in the quarter. That figure was 10% higher compared to Q1 and 83% higher than one year ago. But the consensus is that gross margins have condensed in order to produce this hefty growth.

Then there is Netflix. The market is expecting good news from the king of streaming since the platform introduced a cheaper advertising tier. Wall Street consensus expects $2.86 in GAAP EPS on sales of $8.29 billion. Downward EPS revisions have been plenty of late, but that incremental revenue figure looks like an easy beat for Netflix.

On Friday, American Express will provide some real-world fodder for US consumer spending in its earnings update. Wall Street has forecast $2.81 in GAAP EPS on $15.36 billion in revenue. Unlike the aforementioned tech companies, analysts have mostly revised earnings higher this quarter for American Express.

US Retail Sales data leads indicator pack this week

The June US Retail Sales data is the top economic indicator this week for the US. Many traders will probably be more excited for UK inflation data on Wednesday, but the retail figures will of course have more relevance to the US equity market.

Analyst consensus is quite bullish for June. The average forecast calls for the US Census Bureau to report 0.5% MoM growth in US retail. This follows May’s 0.3% figure.

US Retail Sales ex-Autos figure is expected to grow 0.3% MoM after that segment grew just 0.1% in May.

Besides retail sales, Housing Starts data arrives late Wednesday. Analysts expect 1.48 million new starts in June, below May’s 1.63 million.

Earnings of the week

Tuesday, July 18 - Bank of America (BAC), Novartis (NVS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Wednesday, July 19 - Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), US Bancorp (USB), United Airlines (UAL)

Thursday, July 20 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Philip Morris International (PM), Travelers (TRV), American Airlines (AAL), Capital One (COF), and CSX (CSX).

Friday, July 21 - American Express (AXP), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN).

What they said about the market – Christian Mueller-Glissmann

Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Mueller-Glissman and his team have determined that there is less chance of further upside in the second half of 2023 for stocks. In a note last Friday, the Mueller-Glissmann team said that receding inflation combined with mixed economic data out of China and Europe should lead to a range-bound market.

"As a result, we expect equities to remain stuck in their ‘fat and flat’ range."