- S&P 500 closed up 2.42% last week to just above 4,500.
- Bank of America, Morgan Stanley report earnings on Tuesday.
- Wednesday sees Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Netflix reporting.
- Thursday has Taiwan Semiconductor, Johnson & Johnson releasing quarterly earnings.
- US Retail Sales for June will be released on Tuesday afternoon.
The S&P 500 index returned its fifth-best performance of the year last week, adding 2.42%. If the current up-down, up-down pattern continues, this week will witness a pullback. That does seem somewhat unlikely, however, with so many popular companies reporting earnings this week.
Last week saw the large commercial banks kick off earnings season with roundly positive results. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both produced solid beats. This week sees the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and American Express (AXP) give more color to the financial sphere.
Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) both report on Wednesday, making that session the pinnacle for tech volatility. But first, the US Census Bureau will release US Retail Sales for June on Tuesday afternoon.
At the time of writing in Monday’s premarket, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, while NASDAQ 100 futures are flat. Lower-than-expected Chinese GDP data appears to be the culprit for the melancholy.
S&P 500 News: Big earnings results on tap from TSLA, NFLX
Tesla reports second-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday. Wall Street’s consensus is $0.82 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $24.76 billion in revenue. More than 90% of analysts have shaved their EPS forecasts for Tesla over the past three months since the electric vehicle leader has cut prices drastically in order to boost deliveries.
That part of CEO Elon Musk’s strategy has worked based on the Q2 delivery data released early in July. Tesla delivered an impressive 466,140 EVs in the quarter. That figure was 10% higher compared to Q1 and 83% higher than one year ago. But the consensus is that gross margins have condensed in order to produce this hefty growth.
Then there is Netflix. The market is expecting good news from the king of streaming since the platform introduced a cheaper advertising tier. Wall Street consensus expects $2.86 in GAAP EPS on sales of $8.29 billion. Downward EPS revisions have been plenty of late, but that incremental revenue figure looks like an easy beat for Netflix.
On Friday, American Express will provide some real-world fodder for US consumer spending in its earnings update. Wall Street has forecast $2.81 in GAAP EPS on $15.36 billion in revenue. Unlike the aforementioned tech companies, analysts have mostly revised earnings higher this quarter for American Express.
US Retail Sales data leads indicator pack this week
The June US Retail Sales data is the top economic indicator this week for the US. Many traders will probably be more excited for UK inflation data on Wednesday, but the retail figures will of course have more relevance to the US equity market.
Analyst consensus is quite bullish for June. The average forecast calls for the US Census Bureau to report 0.5% MoM growth in US retail. This follows May’s 0.3% figure.
US Retail Sales ex-Autos figure is expected to grow 0.3% MoM after that segment grew just 0.1% in May.
Besides retail sales, Housing Starts data arrives late Wednesday. Analysts expect 1.48 million new starts in June, below May’s 1.63 million.
Earnings of the week
Tuesday, July 18 - Bank of America (BAC), Novartis (NVS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Lockheed Martin (LMT).
Wednesday, July 19 - Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), US Bancorp (USB), United Airlines (UAL)
Thursday, July 20 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Philip Morris International (PM), Travelers (TRV), American Airlines (AAL), Capital One (COF), and CSX (CSX).
Friday, July 21 - American Express (AXP), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN).
What they said about the market – Christian Mueller-Glissmann
Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Mueller-Glissman and his team have determined that there is less chance of further upside in the second half of 2023 for stocks. In a note last Friday, the Mueller-Glissmann team said that receding inflation combined with mixed economic data out of China and Europe should lead to a range-bound market.
"As a result, we expect equities to remain stuck in their ‘fat and flat’ range."
S&P 500 FAQs
What is the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 is a widely followed stock price index which measures the performance of 500 publicly owned companies, and is seen as a broad measure of the US stock market. Each company’s influence on the computation of the index is weighted based on market capitalization. This is calculated by multiplying the number of publicly traded shares of the company by the share price. The S&P 500 index has achieved impressive returns – $1.00 invested in 1970 would have yielded a return of almost $192.00 in 2022. The average annual return since its inception in 1957 has been 11.9%.
How are companies chosen to be included in the S&P 500?
Companies are selected by committee, unlike some other indexes where they are included based on set rules. Still, they must meet certain eligibility criteria, the most important of which is market capitalization, which must be greater than or equal to $12.7 billion. Other criteria include liquidity, domicile, public float, sector, financial viability, length of time publicly traded, and representation of the industries in the economy of the United States. The nine largest companies in the index account for 27.8% of the market capitalization of the index.
How can I trade the S&P 500?
There are a number of ways to trade the S&P 500. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms allow traders to use Contracts for Difference (CFD) to place bets on the direction of the price. In addition, that can buy into Index, Mutual and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) that track the price of the S&P 500. The most liquid of the ETFs is State Street Corporation’s SPY. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) offers futures contracts in the index and the Chicago Board of Options (CMOE) offers options as well as ETFs, inverse ETFs and leveraged ETFs.
What factors drive the S&P 500?
Many different factors drive the S&P 500 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the S&P 500 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
S&P 500 forecast
The S&P 500 closed above 4,500 on Friday. That is a big psychological level to conquer, even though the index was not able to hold its intraday high at 4,527. Still, that is the highest level the S&P 500 has traded at all year.
The worry for most investors is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to show an index that is overbought. Institutional money will probably stay away until the RSI slinks back to 50. Currently, it is at 70. For the past five weeks, every gaining week has been followed by a down week. If the pattern continues, this week should see another sell-off.
The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) provides support near 4,450, and its 21-day SMA counterpart floats near 4,413.
S&P 500 daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 to start the week
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight daily channel above 1.1200 on Monday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the heavy selloff witnessed last week and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. Retail Sales data from the US will be the next potential catalyst on Tuesday.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3100 in choppy session
GBP/USD trades below 1.3100 in the American session on Monday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's key UK inflation data. Although the US Dollar holds its ground, modest gains seen in Wall Street's main indexes help the pair limit its losses.
Gold trades in narrow channel at around $1,950
Gold price lost its traction and retreated to the $1,950 area after having touched a daily high of $1,960 in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.8% following a pullback at the beginning of the week, making it difficult for XAU/USD to push higher.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Now that the COMP token is rallying when the entire crypto market is either crashing or moving sideways, it could be a hint that DeFi altcoins could pump again.
S&P 500 Forecast: Tesla, Netflix earnings, US Retail Sales provide weekly focus
The S&P 500 index returned its fifth-best performance of the year last week, adding 2.42%. If the current up-down, up-down pattern continues, this week will witness a pullback.