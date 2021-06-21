S&P 500 (ES, SPY) Technical Forecast: Fed fright causes index implosion

- Equities continue to fall as the fed jumps ahead of the curve.
- Two rate hikes brought forward to 2023 as the S&P and Dow tumble, but Nasdaq hangs on.
- S&P futures head for a test of trend line support.
The Fed did what it could not avoid and brought forward its projected interest rate hiking cycle and in the process gave markets the excuse they needed to sell off. Equity markets had been expecting and dare we say hoping the Fed would act on inflation before it was too late and this is what the Fed had to do. Equity markets took it relatively calmly on Thursday, but the mood soured on Friday as the Fed's James Bullard talked tough. The market took Bullard's testimony badly despite the fact that he is a well-known Fed hawk.
S&P 500 (ES, SPY) forecast
The lead futures contract has retreated to a strong support line at 4,155. This is matched in the cash and ETF (SPY) charts as they track almost exactly. Monday's session is increasingly important. Is "buy the dip" still the strategy to be following? Seasonality has been mentioned a lot recently, and it cannot be totally discounted. The last two weeks of June are historically tough ones for the equity market, so we are not only at a critical price juncture but a critical time juncture also. Friday's move saw the S&P break the 9 and 21-day moving averages, skewing the risk-reward to the downside. The momentum oscillators have trended lower with price in confirmation, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into a bearish signal. The big level is 4,050 as volume drops off alarmingly below this as we can see from the volume profile bars on the right side of the chart. Any vacuum of volume could and should lead to a price acceleration toward the 3,950-3,900 area.
Overall, "buy the dip" has been working. 4,050 is a good entry point if reached, with a tight stop as a break could get ugly. The more bullish could look to the trend line to hold and enter long positions, but we need the oscillators and short-term averages to be retaken pretty quickly to confirm this strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid US dollar's pullback, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is challenging 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above1.3850, extending the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. The pound ignores Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Recapturing $1797 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is attempting a 1% recovery so far this Monday, heading towards the $1800 mark amid a sight pullback in the US dollar across the board.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.