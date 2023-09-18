S&P 500 ends modest Monday trading as markets reflect ahead of Fed

- US equities take a minute to digest, spreading into the middle for Monday.
- S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all post slim gains for Monday as markets go quiet.
- Fed rate call promises plenty of action for the mid-week.
The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 US equity index wrapped up Monday markets barely changed on the day, near $4,453.00 as US equities take a breather before the Federal Reserve (Fed) drops their latest rate call on Wednesday.
Fed to bring rate call, economic projections in the mid-week
The S&P saw thin trading for Monday as investors gear up for the latest showing from the Fed and its Federal Open Market Committee, which is expected to hold rates steady at the next meeting slated for Wednesday.
The US central bank is set to stand pat on interest rates, and investors will be paying close attention to the FOMC press conference to follow the rate call, looking for any hints about the path forward on the rate hike cycle.
The FOMC will also be releasing their updated inflation expectations for the US economy alongside the Fed’s latest monetary policy statement.
American equities spread their bets on Monday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and NASDAQ Composite indexes all wrapping up the day near where they started. The S&P finished the big winner, gaining a scant 0.07% during market hours.
The DJIA and the NASDAQ competed in a slow race, with the indexes closing +0.02% and 0.01% respectively. The DJIA heads into the overnight session trading into $34,625.00 while the NASDAQ sits just above $13,710.00.
S&P 500 technical outlook
The S&P 500 is tipping into support from the rising trendline baked in from March’s lows near $3,800.00, and continued downside will see support from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,376.00.
The 200-day SMA sits well below price action near $4,190.00, and market prices are being constrained by a sideways 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and a lack of meaningful directional momentum is seeing technical indicators drift into their midpoints.
Current chart patterns see a floor from the last swing low eat $4,350.00 and the ceiling marked in from September’s high point near $4,540.00.
S&P 500 daily chart
S&P 500 technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4452.39
|Today Daily Change
|4.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|4448.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4460.42
|Daily SMA50
|4483.69
|Daily SMA100
|4373.67
|Daily SMA200
|4188.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4514.93
|Previous Daily Low
|4446
|Previous Weekly High
|4514.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|4445.7
|Previous Monthly High
|4590.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|4337.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4472.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4488.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4424.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4400.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4355.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4493.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4538.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4562.44
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
