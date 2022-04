S&P 500 drops to 4520, on course for third successive daily loss as strong US data boosts Fed tightening bets

Stocks whose current earnings are relatively higher when compared to current valuations, or so-called value/cyclical stocks which make up a heavier weighting in the Dow, performed better on Friday. Indeed, the Dow was last trading flat in the 34,600s, leaving it only about 2.0% below earlier weekly highs in the 35,300s. The S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index (or VIX), often referred to as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” fell about half a point to near 20.00, which is its long-term average. That leaves it only about 1.50 above recent lows, indicative of calmer seas in the current equity market.

The heavily tech/growth stock waited Nasdaq 100 index was a modest underperformer, losing nearly 0.5% to drop back into the 14,700s, leaving the index now more than 3.0% below earlier weekly highs in the 15,200s. However, the index remains on course to close in the green on the week. Tech/growth names underperformed on Friday amid a sharp rise in US yields, particularly at the short-end following the strong US data, which raises the “opportunity cost” of owning stocks whose current earnings are low relative to valuation.

US equities were on course to post a third successive day in the red on Friday as strong US labour market data and an inflationary ISM Manufacturing PMI report raised the prospect of a faster pace of Fed tightening this year and next. The S&P 500 was last trading about 0.1% lower on the day in the 4520s, having fluctuated between lows just above 4500 and highs near 4550. The index is on course to end the week with modest losses of about 0.4% and about 2.4% lower versus Tuesday’s highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.