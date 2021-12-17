S&P 500 bounces at weekly lows around 4600 amid choppy trading conditions on “quad witching” day

  • The S&P 500 was down 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 up 0.4% and the Dow down 0.8%.
  • US equity markets experienced choppy trading conditions on Friday amid “quad witching”.

US equity markets remain choppy on the final trading day of the week as traders and market participants weigh up this week’s main macro narratives, including the Fed’s hawkish pivot and a continued rise in global Omicron Covid-19 variant infections. The S&P 500 was last down 0.1%, though it bounced from earlier session lows in the 4600 area after finding support at prior weekly lows and recently managed to recover back above the 4650 level.

The Dow was down about 0.8%, though also mustered a modest recovery from earlier session lows in the 35.2K area to back above 35.5K, which means it still trades about 1.5% below Thursday’s highs at 36.2K. Long-term US bond yields fell on Friday, weighing on the appeal of cyclical stocks (i.e. stocks that trade based on expectations for economic growth). The 10-year fell below 1.40% to nearly hit two-week lows and is still down about 30bps since pre-Omicron highs close to 1.70%.

Weakness in yields has helped the growth/duration-sensitive Nasdaq 100 outperform, with the index actually now up about 0.4% on the day, having reversed from earlier session losses of as much as 1.3%. Recall that the valuation of many stocks in the Nasdaq 100 is more cased on expectations for future earnings growth rather than on actual earnings being reported today, leaving their valuation exposed to an increase in opportunity costs. A rise in long-term government bond yields is a proxy for this. Elsewhere, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index was up half a point to the 21.00 area.

Trading conditions were also unpredictable/choppy on Friday, and are likely to remain like this for the remainder of the session, given that Friday was “quad witching” day. This is the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts, which happens once per quarter.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4662.31
Today Daily Change -4.03
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 4666.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4646.13
Daily SMA50 4604.77
Daily SMA100 4523.39
Daily SMA200 4352.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4749.73
Previous Daily Low 4650.29
Previous Weekly High 4712.48
Previous Weekly Low 4531.9
Previous Monthly High 4741.45
Previous Monthly Low 4557.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4688.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4711.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 4627.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 4589.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 4528.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 4727.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 4788.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 4826.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

