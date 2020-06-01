S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: US stocks holding above the 3000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery stays intact as the S&P 500 holds above the 3000 mark.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 3075 resistance. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Following the Corona crash which took place in February-March, the S&P 500 is bouncing up sharply. The index is holding in 2.5-month highs above the 3000 mark and the main SMA on the daily chart. As bulls stay firmly in charge, the S&P 500 is eyeing the 3075/3100 price zone as well as the 3180 level in the medium-term. On the other hand, support can be seen near the 3000, 2960 and 2900 levels initially.
 
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3040.5
Today Daily Change -20.50
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 3061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2929.36
Daily SMA50 2796.6
Daily SMA100 2954.97
Daily SMA200 3009.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3061.75
Previous Daily Low 2999.25
Previous Weekly High 3069.5
Previous Weekly Low 2959
Previous Monthly High 3069.5
Previous Monthly Low 2768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3037.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3023.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 3019.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2978.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2957.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3082.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3103.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 3144.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

