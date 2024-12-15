South Korean parliament votes to impeach president Yoon over martial law attempt

On Sunday, South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his fleeting failed attempt to impose martial law in early December, per CNN.
It is the second time in less than a decade that a South Korean President has faced impeachment proceedings in office, and Yoon is suspended from using his powers until the decision is finalized by the country's Constitutional Court.
Market reaction
At the press time, the USD/KRW pair was down 0.02% on the day to trade at 1435.45.
