South Korea is considering its own sanctions against North Korea - Yonhap

South Korea is considering its own sanctions against North Korea - YonhapBy Omkar Godbole
Yonhap report says, "South Korea has begun considering its own sanctions against North Korea, along with ways to effectively and faithfully implement international sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council."
It adds, "the move came after a South Korean fishing boat, the 391 Hungjin, was returned to the country, reportedly after entering North Korean waters at will and being seized by North Korean troops."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.