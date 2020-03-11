South Korea confirms 242 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday, South Korea confirmed 242 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total count to 7,755 as on March, 10th.

Meanwhile, the South reported six new deaths, with the death toll rising to 60.

The South also reported 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus linked in Seoul.

Further, the body said that 41 more fully recovered coronavirus patients were released while the number of total cured people stood at 288.

In the last hour, China reported 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections as on Tuesday.

Market reaction

With a slowdown in the new coronavirus cases not yet in sight across the globe, the risk sentiment remains tepid, as the anti-risk yen continues to draw bids so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading.

USD/JPY extends losses below the 105 handle, now trading at daily lows of 104.75, down 0.80% on the day. Meanwhile, the Asian equities, S&P 500 futures and US Treasury yields trade with sizeable losses.