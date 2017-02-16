Skip to main content
South Africa Retail Sales (YoY) down to 0.9% in December from previous 3.8%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:42 GMT
GBP/USD poised to extend the sideline theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:16 GMT
AUD/USD: New high not confirmed by the RSI, caution – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:05 GMT
EUR/USD scope for a retest of 1.0660/1.0700 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:03 GMT
Forex Today: USD extends reversal, AUD drops after jobs; ECB minutes & US data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 06:51 GMT
GBP/USD assaulting daily highs near 1.2470
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 06:39 GMT
France ILO Unemployment remains unchanged at 10% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 06:32 GMT
USD/JPY slides further below 114.00 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 06:09 GMT
EUR/USD extends overnight recovery move further beyond 1.0600 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 05:35 GMT
Indonesia Trade Balance rose from previous $0.99B to $1.39B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:34 GMT
Indonesia Imports: 14.54% (January) vs 5.82%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:33 GMT
Indonesia Exports rose from previous 15.57% to 27.71% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:33 GMT
US Q4 GDP may be revised slightly upward - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:53 GMT
China FDI - Foreign Direct Investment (YTD) (YoY) dipped from previous 4.1% to -9.2% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:42 GMT
AUD/NZD – Break above 1.0770 would underpin bullish momentum
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:35 GMT
S&P 500 - break of 2340-2346 would add weight to our bullish view - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:19 GMT
GBP/USD - Rejected again at 1-hour 50-MA, is the pair overpriced?
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:02 GMT
USD/JPY drops below 114.00, breaches key trend line support
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 02:35 GMT
AUD/NZD - Bullish move stalled near 1.07 for the third consecutive session
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 02:16 GMT
Japanese MoF: didn’t discuss FX with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:45 GMT
