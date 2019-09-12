Sources: OPEC JMMC discussed insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria - TASS

The Russian news agency, TASS, quotes sources with the knowledge of the discussion, as saying that OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) discussed insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria.
Nothing further is reported on the same.
Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks are seen defending the bids, in anticipation of the OPEC meeting’s outcome.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
