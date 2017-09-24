Sources: Japan PM Abe to order JPY 2 trillion economic stimulus package - RTRS

Sources: Japan PM Abe to order JPY 2 trillion economic stimulus package - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter, noting that the Japanese PMI Shinzo Abe to order 2 trillion yen stimulus package to increase spending on child care and education.
The Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, reported earlier today, via Bloomberg, Japan’s PM Abe wants a JPY 2 trillion economic stimulus package.
The USD/JPY pair remains strongly bid around 112.35 levels, having posted daily tops at 112.52 levels at Tokyo open.
Meanwhile, focus now remains on a press conference from Abe on the snap election.
