Sources: Japan PM Abe to order JPY 2 trillion economic stimulus package - RTRS

Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter, noting that the Japanese PMI Shinzo Abe to order 2 trillion yen stimulus package to increase spending on child care and education.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, reported earlier today, via Bloomberg, Japan’s PM Abe wants a JPY 2 trillion economic stimulus package.

The USD/JPY pair remains strongly bid around 112.35 levels, having posted daily tops at 112.52 levels at Tokyo open.

Meanwhile, focus now remains on a press conference from Abe on the snap election.