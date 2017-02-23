Sources: China said to name Guo Shuqing as head of banking regulator - BBG

Sources: China said to name Guo Shuqing as head of banking regulator - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg quoting sources familiar with the matter, China has appointed financial-sector expert Guo Shuqing as the new head of the nation’s banking regulator - China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).
Guo’s appointment comes as the CBRC, together with the central bank, and the securities and insurance regulators, work together to beat back growing risks from China’s massive shadow-banking sector, Bloomberg adds.