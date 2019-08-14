Sources: China is sticking to September US trade talks after tariff delay - Bloomberg

Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the matter, as saying that the Chinese officials are sticking to their plan to visit Washington next month for face-to-face trade meetings.

A source said: “Chinese negotiators are still not very optimistic of any progress as officials are unlikely to make concessions in the run up to 1 October - which marks the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.”

On Tuesday, in an unexpected move, the USTR announced a delay on the tariffs on the Chinese imports from September to December.