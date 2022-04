Former Donald Trump-aide, Anthony Scaramucci, has started a new fund for Bitcoin mining through his investment fund, SkyBridge Capital. So far the fund has raised $7 million and has already invested in Bitcoin miner, Genesis Digital Assets . Some other mining companies that SkyBridge has invested in include Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Equities were not the only markets under water as the crypto markets continued to trade in sympathy to the S&P 500. Bitcoin and Ethereum have both fallen below the key price levels of $40,000 and $3,000 respectively as of Friday afternoon, as both blue-chip crypto markets are now in the red for the week. As investors continue to move to a risk-off environment, we could see the same downward selling pressure in cryptocurrencies that we have seen in global stock markets as of late.

NYSE:SOS saw its recent slide continue alongside a broader market meltdown to close out yet another losing week. On Friday, shares of SOS plummeted by 6.11% and closed the tumultuous trading week at $0.41. The closing price on Friday represents an all-time low for the Chinese crypto-miner, which was once a popular play on the Bitcoin market as recently as last year. The bearishness continued on Friday as the markets extended their recent declines. The Dow Jones sank by 981 basis points for its single worst performance since 2020. While the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 2.77% and 2.55% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.