One of Sundial’s domestic rivals, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), continues to push out new products despite having a disappointing quarter earlier this year. The brand has released a new CBN, or cannabinol, night-time oil for Canadian users. CBN is similar to CBD but CBN still has the potential to contain some psychoactive properties from its THC source. Shares of Tilray were up by 1.77% during Tuesday’s session.

As poorly as Sundial’s stock has performed so far this year, Wall Street analysts still remain optimistic on the stock. Shares are down by 38.7% so far in 2022 and Sundial is in serious danger of being delisted or having to undergo a reverse stock split to stay listed on the NASDAQ exchange. Even stil, according to TipRanks, Sundial has one buy rating and three hold ratings as well as a median price target of $0.60. This shows the stock has nearly 60% upside from Tuesday’s price, although this still wouldn’t be enough to push shares over $1.00 to remain on the NASDAQ.

NASDAQ:SNDL snapped its recent losing streak on Tuesday and eked out a small gain during another bullish session for the US markets. Shares of SNDL gained 1.15% and closed the trading day at $0.38. Stocks were on the rise again on Tuesday as ten-year treasury bond yields dipped back below 3.0%. All three major indices closed higher for the second straight day, as investors shrugged off a midday dip to close the session strong. The Dow Jones rose by 264 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained 0.95% and 0.94% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.