SNDL Stock Forecast: Sundial Growers continues decline despite positive earnings report

NASDAQ:SNDL extended its decline to start the week on Monday after seeing its stock price fall for most of last week as well. Shares of SNDL fell a further 5.65% on Monday to close the trading session at $0.69. The move lower came on a day where some growth sectors were hammered by the markets. The NASDAQ tumbled by 1.26% as 10-year treasury bond yields rose and it was announced that President Biden has selected Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term. Investors have been forecasting a pullback in the markets as the Federal Reserve begins to implement its tapering policies as we head into 2022.

Sundial Growers has long been seen as a meme stock as it rose to fame as one of the most talked about stocks on r/WallStreetBets. The company took advantage of the surging stock price earlier this year as it made several stock offerings in order to raise capital. Well, now the company is buying back $100 million CAD in shares in an attempt to raise its stock price once again. It might take more than that though as Sundial currently has an outstanding share float of over 1.6 billion shares which shows just how much the stock has been diluted.

In other Canadian cannabis industry news, ride hailing service Uber (NYSE:UBER) is teaming up with companies to make their products available. Customers will be able to order Tokyo Smoke products on the UberEats app, although currently delivery has not yet been implemented. Customers will be able to pick their order up in store once they have placed their order. While Sundial hasn’t yet been added, it is good news for all cannabis companies to allow customers greater access to their products.