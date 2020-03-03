SNB’s Maechler: Policy rests on negative interest rates, readiness to intervene

Swiss National Bank (SNB) governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Tuesday, the central bank is ready to intervene when necessary.

SNB is never under pressure, plans to discuss potentially revised current prognosis for moderate global economic growth in 2 weeks.

SNB policy rests on negative interest rates, readiness to intervene.

The world is flooded with significant savings, but little readiness to invest those savings.

Intervention in forex markets helps keep the lid on the Swiss franc.