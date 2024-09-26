SNB's Jordan: Further interest rate cuts may be necessary in coming quarters

After the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered the policy rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in the third consecutive meeting, Chairman Thomas Jordan explained the reason behind the move at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday.
Key quotes
Inflationary pressure has decreased significantly in Switzerland.
Strong Franc, lower oil, electricity prices contributed to lower inflation forecasts.
Downside risks to inflation higher than upside risks.
Further interest rate cuts may be necessary in coming quarters.
Swiss economic growth will be 'rather modest' in coming quarters.
See no risk of deflation.
Rise of Swiss franc was a major factor in decline of Swiss inflation.
Further interest rate cut 'might' be necessary to ensure price stability.
Market reaction to SNB Jordan's comments
As of writing, USD/CHF is holding the bounce to near 0.8500, still down 0.14% on the day.
SNB FAQs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.
The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.
