“The SNB hikes 25 bps, well below market expectations, and revises its long-term inflation forecast lower. This setup would be univocally bearish for the CHF, and we assign a 20% probability to it. In this scenario, we would expect the Franc to weaken significantly and can imagine a new EUR/CHF level of 1.0200 and even 1.0400, respectively, for Q1 2023.”

“The central bank hikes 50 bps but revises its conditional long-term inflation forecast lower. This scenario should have a neutral impact on EUR/CHF and has a 20% probability. In this case, we expect EUR/CHF to stay within a range of 0.9600-1.0100 for the near term, with the ECB and SNB rate decisions out of the way.”

“The SNB hikes 75 bps or 50 bps, hints at further rate increases and leaves its conditional long-term inflation forecast unchanged at 2% or even revises it upwards. We assign a combined 60% probability to this scenario, 10% to the very hawkish and 50% to the hawkish setup. In both cases, EUR/CHF should trend lower towards our 0.9500 year-end target, especially should the central bank still revise its long-term inflation forecast upwards.”

