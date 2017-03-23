SNB releases annual report - Swissquote

Yann Quelenn, market analyst at Swissquote Bank says in the latest annual report from the SNB, we have learned that the Swiss central bank bought around CHF67 billion in foreign currencies in order to defend the franc. Comparatively, this is lower than in 2015 when the floor was removed.

" The SNB still sees the franc as “significantly overvalued” and so the negative interest rate policy is more relevant than ever. However, for now, the central bank is sticking to its wait-and-see approach."