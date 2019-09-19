SNB leaves key rate unchanged at -0.75%, USD/CHF eases-off 3-month tops

At its September quarter monetary policy assessment held this Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to leave the monetary policy settings unchanged.

The SNB left the benchmark sight deposit rate unchanged at -0.75%.

The central bank maintained the 3-Month Libor Target Range steady between -1.25% to -0.25%, as widely expected.

In reaction to the SNB’s status-quo, the Swiss Franc picked-up fresh bids, knocking-off USD/CHF from three-month tops of 0.9984 to 0.9950 levels.